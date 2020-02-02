55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

55ºF

Sports

GALLERY: See NFL stars dazzle the red carpet at the 9th Annual NFL Honors

Tags: sports, NFL Honors, Texans, Super Bowl

(Getty) – The NFL celebrates the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on Feb. 01 in Miami.

Check out Texans players shining in Miami for Super Bowl weekend:

View this post on Instagram

the energy too wavy .. new levels/bigger goals!

A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.