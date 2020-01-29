Bill O’Brien is officially GM of the Texans. What does that actually mean for the team?

Monday, Texans CEO and Chairman Cal McNair announced Bill O’Brien is officially General Manager of the Texans. O’Brien obviously will stay the head coach, but why the position change?

Here are the answers to some of the top questions our viewers have had.

WHY THE CHANGE?

There truly won’t be a change as far day to day activities. The Texans were without a GM last season, so O’Brien was making the team-related decisions that most GMs would make.

O’Brien had said the GM role was being filled by “a lot of heads in the room,” adding that Jamey Roots and Jack Easterby contribute to decisions as well. While that is true, O’Brien clearly ran most of the show, even calling the offensive plays instead of the offensive coordinator.

IS THIS A SURPRISE?

Not really. The morning after the Texans blew their now infamous 24-point lead in Kansas City, media members asked if a GM would be hired, and O’Brien hinted that there would be no additional hiring.

WHO ELSE WAS A CANDIDATE?

When the Texans fired GM Brian Gaine in June, they wanted to hire Patriots VP of Player Personnel Nick Caserio. That, as fans remember, led to tampering charges, so the Texans aborted that mission.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, the Texans interviewed “a pair of minority candidates for the G.M. job: Ray Farmer and Martin Mayhew. The Fritz Pollard Alliance objected to the decision to interview a pair of minority candidates and then to hire no one for the job. The move created the obvious impression that Farmer and Mayhew never were legitimate candidates, and that the Texans were simply engaged in an exercise in checking the box, twice.” No word on if the Fritz Pollard Alliance will comment on the internal promotions made.

We don’t know of other external candidates, but many people thought Jack Easterby was being prepped for the role. However, McNair announced Easterby’s new title as Executive VP of Football Operations.

WHAT IS THE CONNECTION BETWEEN EASTERBY AND OBRIEN?

They trust each other and are both products of Bill Belichick. Easterby served as the Character Development Coach of the Patriots from 2013-2018. O’Brien was with New England in a variety of roles between 2007 and 2011, so while the two were never with the Patriots at the same time, we all know the coaching tree that Belichick has produced.

DOES THIS GIVE O’BRIEN MORE RESPONSIBILITY?

Yes. Even though he was doing the role of GM before, he now has the official title to match. Decisions will fall on him, and fans will likely demand even more.

What do you think of O’Briens new title?