Astros Gala Raises Record Amount for Homelessness

Friday night, the Astros foundation held its fifth annual Diamond Dreams gala at Minute Maid Park.

Over 1400 people attended the event, which featured a live performance by R&B legend Lionel Richie. But the best part of the night? The gala raised over 2.6 million dollars.

All proceeds benefit the Astros foundation as well as New Hope Housing, an organization that fights homelessness by providing resources and housing for the area’s most vulnerable citizens who live on limited incomes.

“We‘re extremely proud of what this event has grown into,“ said Astros owner Jim Crane. “It was a fun night, but more importantly, we were able to raise significant dollars to give back to the Houston community.“