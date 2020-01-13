Texans fall to Chiefs: This is how social media quickly lost its mind as the epic loss unfolded

HOUSTON – Houston Texans fans are debating when it all fell apart, but it did Sunday night -- in spectacular, terrible fashion, and the loyal were watching.

The Texans lost the AFC Divisional Playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31.

But when and how did it all fall apart?

Some focused on the plays, others on Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien and others still on the loss of momentum. Here are some of the most provocative social media posts shared as the game unfolded and at its epic, sad conclusion for the home team.

This is the kind of game that should get a coach fired...but we know that won’t happen. #Texans — Michael Connor (@MC790) January 12, 2020

the chiefs have just scored 41 unanswered points...this is what watson’s looking like rn #chiefs #texans pic.twitter.com/CszHKg5uCW — dylan (@dylannnnnnnnnnm) January 12, 2020

Flap your arms if you coach a team that blew a 24 point lead in one quarter. #Texans pic.twitter.com/f848ztXpdQ — Gateway Colts Fan (@GatewayColtsFan) January 12, 2020

I think it’s time to tell Bill O’Brien to hit the road. This is as best as we’re going to get. Can we find somebody else to help Deshaun Watson reach his full potential at the pro level? Likely. The crazy thing is that I don’t think the McNairs have the guts to do it. #Texans — House Of Houston (@HouseOfHouston) January 12, 2020

After the #Texans went up 24-0, the Chiefs ended up outscoring the Texans 51-7. IMO, the worst loss in franchise history considering what was at stake. Great start, embarrassing ending. — NFL on Texans (@NFLOnTexans) January 12, 2020

Can’t lose to the Titans in the AFC Championship game, if you lose to the Chiefs. #Texans pic.twitter.com/lOlgGUZxdN — Hill (@Hill713) January 12, 2020

Epic collapse. Poor decisions. How much can the #Texans fan base be expected to keep hoping that THIS year will be different? Ask most of them - even that lead tonight wasn’t comfortable. — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) January 12, 2020

The last time “fire O’Brien” was trending - he ended up getting a promotion in the offseason to the #Texans GM committee which resulted in him making several moves. No matter how embarrassing of a loss this was for the #Texans, we all know how this story is going to continue. — NFL on Texans (@NFLOnTexans) January 12, 2020

This is the second consecutive season where despite the #Texans winning the AFC South another team in the division led by a head coach with less experience than Bill O’Brien went further in the playoffs. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) January 12, 2020

Gesh #Texans I could be at Target right now! pic.twitter.com/RyN2JYCpkX — Jessica Richardson (@JessR523) January 12, 2020

Don’t agree with Jim Nantz that the decision to kick the field goal turned this game. Didn’t have a problem with taking the points there. It was the fake punt that changed everything. #Texans — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) January 12, 2020

Emotions watching the #Texans this afternoon, in order.

- Surprise

- Amusement

- Jubilation

- Amusement

- Concern

- Bemusement

- Resignation

- Embarrassment — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) January 12, 2020

Watching the #Texans blow a 24-point lead in one quarter pic.twitter.com/Ly7q0ZR5Gx — NFL on Texans (@NFLOnTexans) January 12, 2020