35ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

35ºF

Sports

WATCH: 9 moments from the Houston Texans season that will get you hyped all over again

Tags: Texans
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As the Houston Texans gear up for their Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, we're taking a look back at some of the more amazing moments of the season told through videos.

Here are our nine favorites:

Week 1 vs Saints: Watson to Kenny Stills late to give Texans lead

Week 3 vs Chargers: Watson touchdown to Jordan Akins for a 53-yard TV

Week 5 vs Falcons: Watson 44-yard TD pass to Will Fuller

Week 6 vs Chiefs: Watson TD run gives Texans 31-24 lead

Week 8 vs Raiders: Watson kicked in face but still throws TD pass

Week 12 vs Colts: Watson 30-yard TD pass to Hopkins for game-winning score

Week 13 vs Patriots: Deandre Hopkins pitch/pass to Watson for 6 yard TD

Week 15 vs Buccaneers: Bradley Roby 21-yard Interception return for TD

Wildcard game vs Bills: Watson escapes pressure and throws pass

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.