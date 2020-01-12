WATCH: 9 moments from the Houston Texans season that will get you hyped all over again

As the Houston Texans gear up for their Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, we're taking a look back at some of the more amazing moments of the season told through videos.

Here are our nine favorites:

Week 1 vs Saints: Watson to Kenny Stills late to give Texans lead

ALL DESHAUN NEEDED WAS TWO PLAYS pic.twitter.com/TPpYIUiPyR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 10, 2019

Week 3 vs Chargers: Watson touchdown to Jordan Akins for a 53-yard TV

.@DeshaunWatson is a downright magician.



Unreal TD to Jordan Akins 😱 #HOUvsLAC



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/TitlIkNJoG — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019

Week 5 vs Falcons: Watson 44-yard TD pass to Will Fuller

Fuller houses the @DeshaunWatson pass for his third TD today! #ATLvsHOU @Will_Fuller7



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/d6meepU6Nz pic.twitter.com/lcenMdSR3M — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2019

Week 6 vs Chiefs: Watson TD run gives Texans 31-24 lead

Week 8 vs Raiders: Watson kicked in face but still throws TD pass

This @deshaunwatson play gets more amazing the more I look at it.



I stopped it where

- You can see him get kicked in the eye

- Where he - MID-PLAY - puts his hand up to his face

...then a split second later throws a perfectly placed touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/H4YqdwFg7u — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) October 28, 2019

Week 12 vs Colts: Watson 30-yard TD pass to Hopkins for game-winning score

Week 13 vs Patriots: Deandre Hopkins pitch/pass to Watson for 6 yard TD

Week 15 vs Buccaneers: Bradley Roby 21-yard Interception return for TD

Wildcard game vs Bills: Watson escapes pressure and throws pass