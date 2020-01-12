WATCH: 9 moments from the Houston Texans season that will get you hyped all over again
As the Houston Texans gear up for their Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, we're taking a look back at some of the more amazing moments of the season told through videos.
Here are our nine favorites:
Week 1 vs Saints: Watson to Kenny Stills late to give Texans lead
ALL DESHAUN NEEDED WAS TWO PLAYS pic.twitter.com/TPpYIUiPyR— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 10, 2019
Week 3 vs Chargers: Watson touchdown to Jordan Akins for a 53-yard TV
.@DeshaunWatson is a downright magician.— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
Unreal TD to Jordan Akins 😱 #HOUvsLAC
Week 5 vs Falcons: Watson 44-yard TD pass to Will Fuller
Fuller houses the @DeshaunWatson pass for his third TD today! #ATLvsHOU @Will_Fuller7— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2019
Week 6 vs Chiefs: Watson TD run gives Texans 31-24 lead
Week 8 vs Raiders: Watson kicked in face but still throws TD pass
This @deshaunwatson play gets more amazing the more I look at it.— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) October 28, 2019
I stopped it where
- You can see him get kicked in the eye
- Where he - MID-PLAY - puts his hand up to his face
...then a split second later throws a perfectly placed touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/H4YqdwFg7u
Week 12 vs Colts: Watson 30-yard TD pass to Hopkins for game-winning score
Week 13 vs Patriots: Deandre Hopkins pitch/pass to Watson for 6 yard TD
THE TRICKERY!@deshaunwatson | #NEvsHOU pic.twitter.com/POBDFCMZXu— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 2, 2019
Week 15 vs Buccaneers: Bradley Roby 21-yard Interception return for TD
HOUSE CALL!@BradRoby_1 | #HOUvsTB pic.twitter.com/7FJk5k30sc— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 21, 2019
Wildcard game vs Bills: Watson escapes pressure and throws pass
UNREAL. DESHAUN WATSON. 😯— ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hbYNwsSlTM
