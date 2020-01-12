Texans and the Chiefs faced off in the regular season. But, this playoff game will be different.

The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs have already played this season, but that was all the way back in week six.

Players on both sides have mentioned that the teams playing Sunday are far different than the ones from October.

Here are three key factors that will separate the playoff game.

#1: Patrick Mahomes is healthy

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback and reigning MVP, wasn’t 100% when he faced the Texans. Mahomes had limited mobility due to an ankle injury and ended up missing two games because of it.

There is a reason Mahomes won MVP last year. He is perhaps the best quarterback in the league, and much of it is due to his ability to extend plays and find open receivers in tight slots. A fully healthy Mahomes is a far more dangerous QB than the one the Texans saw.

#2: Chris Jones and the improved Chiefs defense

In week 6, the Chiefs were missing their star defensive tackle Chris Jones and a handful of other defensive players. For the first half of the season, Kansas City’s defense struggled to stop both the run and the pass. The run defense hasn’t gotten a whole lot better, but the pass defense has immensely improved. Overall, the Chiefs have the league’s best defense statistically since Week 11.

#3: Texans secondary is settled

Here is a look at the number of snaps from the Texans secondary in week 6:

Left Cornerback: Bradley Roby (40 snaps) Left Cornerback: Keion Crossen (15 snaps) Right Cornerback: Lonnie Johnson (55 snaps) Free Safety: Justin Reid (55 snaps) Strong Safety: Tashaun Gipson (55 snaps) #3 Cornerback: Phillip Gaines (55 snaps)

The Texans’ secondary looks completely different and is slightly improved. Only Roby, who is now fully healthy, and Reid will get full snaps in the playoff game against the Chiefs. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph missed the game in week six, and should be back Sunday against Kansas City. Gaines has been placed on injured reserve. Gipson is also on injured reserve.

Here’s how the Texans secondary will look Sunday: