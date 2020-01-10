Astros acquire Houston-native pitcher Austin Pruitt from Rays in 3-player trade

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros traded two minor league players to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher, Austin Pruitt, the team announced Thursday in a news release.

Pruitt, 30, split his 2019 season between Tampa Bay and Triple A Durham, making eight starts and a total of 32 appearances.

“While with the Rays, Pruitt posted a 3-0 record and a 4.40 ERA (23ER/47IP) in 14 games (two starts),” officials wrote in the release. “Pruitt has three years of Major League experience (2017-19), all with the Rays, in which he’s posted a 12-8 career record and a 4.87 ERA (108ER/199.2IP) in 67 career games, including 10 starts.”

Originally from Houston, Pruitt graduated from The Woodlands College Park High School in 2008 and attended the University of Houston where he pitched his final two collegiate seasons for the Cougars from 2012-13. He was a ninth-round selection by the Rays during the June 2013 draft.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated right-handed pitcher Dean Deetz for assignment.

The two minor league players traded to the Rays are 22-year-old pitcher Peyton Battenfield and 23-year-old outfielder Cal Stevenson.