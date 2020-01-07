Report: Decision on Astros discipline expected soon

Major League baseball is expected to hand out significant punishments to the Houston Astros organization within the next two weeks per a report from ESPN with regards to allegations of illegal sign-stealing through the use of electronics.

According to the report, through the league’s investigation, there are witnesses admitting the Astros used a system to relay pitch types to batters before they were thrown.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is said to be deciding on the severity of the punishment for the organization. The discipline is expected to center around manager A. J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow along with other members of the Astros front office.

Houston is expected to be hit with a very large fine, as well.

The league issued a memo to all teams during the 2017 season indicating significant punishment for teams that use technology that outside of stated rules.