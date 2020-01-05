For many, the Texans win over the Bills was revenge for that playoff loss 27 years ago

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills brought back memories for many of the heartbreaking 1993 game between the two teams known as “The Comeback.”

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs, the Bills set an NFL record for the largest comeback in NFL history by rallying from a 32-point deficit for a 41-38 overtime win against the Houston Oilers in a Wild Card game in 1993.

While it’s the Texans now and not the Oilers, many took to social media after the game to share how this win was revenge for them.

Even though it’s Texans (instead of Oilers) now, it looks like Houston just got revenge for the Buffalo playoff comeback 27 years ago! — Jason Dillon (@jasman777) January 5, 2020

Apparently, this is Houston enacting its revenge for The Comeback of 27 years ago. Different franchise, but nobody will care if Texans hang on. #NFL — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) January 5, 2020

Houston finally got its playoff revenge against Buffalo. Fitting comeback today. #Texans #SETX — Thomas Bingham_VYPE (@Texan8thGen) January 5, 2020

I know the Oilers represented Houston in 1993, not the Texans. But Houston got some overtime playoff revenge against Buffalo tonight. In January 1993, Houston jumped out to a 35-3 lead over the Bills, only to lose in OT, 41-38! I watched the game at WOW-FM in Detroit (Royal Oak). — James Gemmell News Service (@JimGemmellNews) January 5, 2020