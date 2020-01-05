48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

48ºF

Sports

For many, the Texans win over the Bills was revenge for that playoff loss 27 years ago

Tags: Texans, Oilers
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a touchdown pass to running back Carlos Hyde (23) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a touchdown pass to running back Carlos Hyde (23) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills brought back memories for many of the heartbreaking 1993 game between the two teams known as “The Comeback.”

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs, the Bills set an NFL record for the largest comeback in NFL history by rallying from a 32-point deficit for a 41-38 overtime win against the Houston Oilers in a Wild Card game in 1993.

While it’s the Texans now and not the Oilers, many took to social media after the game to share how this win was revenge for them.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.