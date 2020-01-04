Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison, left, celebrates with teammate forward Nate Reuvers during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, OH – Nate Reuvers scored 17 points, and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 on Friday night.

Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win.

Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), a 7 1/2-point favorite, lost a second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.

Ohio State became the second top-5 team in the AP Top 25 to lose this week after No. 4 Oregon fell at Colorado on Thursday night.

Wisconsin led by four at halftime of a sloppy, slow game, but Ohio State ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 13-2 run.

The Badgers continued battling back until Reuvers got them the lead late. Kobe King scored 13 points for Wisconsin, which has won four straight.

Both teams started slowly and struggled from the field throughout. Wisconsin missed its first five shots and finished at 38% from the field, and Ohio State shot 40%.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers stayed in the game despite poor shooting and secured a satisfying win to start the long stretch of Big Ten games.

Ohio State: Playing without 6-foot-9 power forward Kyle Young, who is recovering from appendix surgery, Wesson had to carry the load inside. The Buckeyes missed Young and couldn't finish off a game they probably should have won.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Illinois on Wednesday night.

Ohio State: At Maryland on Tuesday night.

