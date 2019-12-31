Stafford MSD band to perform at Sugar Bowl

The Stafford High Mighty Spartan Marching Band will perform in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 for the first time in its school history.

The band, which now has 240 members, was one of a handful of bands invited to perform at the Sugar Bowl.

The band director, Rod Rodriguez, had the option of bringing a select few but he wanted every member to have the option to go.

A fundraiser was started, which raised more than $80,000, so all band members could attend the once in a lifetime experience.

On Sunday morning, the Stafford community gave the band a “grand send-off” ahead of the Sugar Bowl game between Baylor and Georgia.