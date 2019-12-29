Texans playoff scenarios

The Houston Texans clinched the AFC South division title and their playoff berth in week 16 with their win at Tampa Bay.

Their scenarios for their playoff seeding are very simple for the season finale when they host the Tennessee Titans on the final Sunday of the regular season at 3:25 p.m.

Houston is expected to rest several starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, which would thrust A.J. McCarron into the starter’s role for the first time since signing with the Texans this past offseason.

The Texans will be the third seed or the fourth seed and will host a game in the wild card round.

The only scenario that lands Houston in that third spot is if the Texans beat the Titans and the Chiefs lose to the Chargers. Kansas City faces the Chargers at noon and the Chiefs still have an opportunity to earn a first round playoff bye with a win, so it’s highly unlikely the Chiefs are unable to beat the Chargers.

All other results land Houston the fourth seed which would have them hosting the Buffalo Bills in Houston in a wild card game to open the playoffs.

In the AFC, the one seed has been determined and that is the Baltimore Ravens. Beyond that only the fifth seed is also locked in and that is Buffalo.

Here are all the scenarios for the AFC playoffs heading into Sunday’s games:

New England (12-3) clinches a first-round bye (2 seed) with:

Patriots win or tie OR Chiefs loss or tie

Kansas City (11-4) clinches a first-round bye (2 seed) with:

Chiefs win AND Patriots loss

Tennessee (8-7) clinches a playoff berth (6 seed) with:

Titans win OR Titans tie AND Steelers loss or tie OR Steelers loss and Colts loss or tie

Pittsburgh (8-7) clinches a playoff berth (6 seed) with:

Steelers win and Titans loss or tie OR Steelers tie and Titans loss OR Titans loss and Colts win and Raiders loss or tie OR Titans loss and Colts win and Steelers tie Raiders in strength-of-victory tiebreaker

Oakland (7-8) clinches a playoff berth (6 seed) with: