Texans take on the Titans in the final game before the playoffs

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Texans face the Tennesse Titans at home in the last matchup of the regular season.

Tennessee is a familiar opponent of Houston. Two weeks ago, the Texans narrowly defeated the Titans.

The Texans clinched the AFC South division title and their playoff berth in week 16.

With the Chiefs win, Houston will be the fourth seed and will host the Bills at home in the wild card round.