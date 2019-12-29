Texans take on the Titans in the final game before the playoffs
HOUSTON – The Texans face the Tennesse Titans at home in the last matchup of the regular season.
Tennessee is a familiar opponent of Houston. Two weeks ago, the Texans narrowly defeated the Titans.
The Texans clinched the AFC South division title and their playoff berth in week 16.
With the Chiefs win, Houston will be the fourth seed and will host the Bills at home in the wild card round.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.