Texans prepare for Titans in final regular-season game

HOUSTON – The Texans’ final regular-season game will be with a familiar opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

“Just keep it simple; always play to win. I think when you go into it with that mentality, everything else will take care of itself,” said Cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Sure, the Texans just beat the Titans two weeks ago. But Houston has been inconsistent this season, and they lacked offensive strength in their win against the Bucs.

“We need to, everybody, coaches and players alike, need to come together on doing the best we can to execute at a very consistent and high level,” said Head Coach Bill O’Brien.

Although a Texans win could spoil the Titans slim playoff chances, don’t expect this team to eagerly play the role of spoilers. They’re just trying to win the game.

“That’s not our main goal,” said Joseph. “Playing to win is our main goal.”

“It’s like every other game. You prepare the same,” said Center Nick Martin.

They may treat it like every other game, but this team is hungry. They’ve only won a single playoff game since O’Brien took over as head coach.

“You’re always looking to take the next step,” said Joseph. “We have to get past the first round and second round and winning that game. So I think for us not looking too far ahead and taking it one game at a time, but that’s definitely a goal.”