FB Marshall falls in state title game to Aledo for 2nd straight season

Despite a much better effort compared to last season, Fort Bend Marshall finished with the same result in the rematch with Aledo for the state title. Aledo claimed the school’s 9th state title with a 45-42 win over Marshall.

Here’s how things played out:

1st quarter

Aledo received the opening kickoff. They drove right down the field and scored a touchdown on a quick screen pass to Money Parks. He took it 28 yards for the touchdown. Aledo took a 7-0 lead.

Then, Aledo struck again with 3:53 to go in the opening quarter. Jake Bishop threw a touchdown pass to Jo Jo Earle. Aledo jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.

Aledo held on to the lead 14-7 after the first quarter.

2nd quarter

Marshall opened the 2nd quarter with a rushing touchdown by Brandon Tryon. The Buffalos missed the extra point, 14-13 Aledo.

Back came Aledo. Parks again with the touchdown catch. Aledo jumped ahead 21-13.

Marshall’s Malik Hornsby snuck it in from a hard out. Marshall trailed 21-20 late in the half.

Aledo scored with under a minute to play. They led 28-20 at the half.

3rd quarter

A huge 63-yard touchdown run from Aledo’s Jace McClellan pushed the team up, 35-20. The Bearcats added a field goal to take an 18-point with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

Marshall finally had an answer just before the end of the period. Devon Achane scored on a 17-yard rush.

But, Marshall still trailed 28-27 at the end of the quarter.

4th quarter

More of the same in the fourth quarter as the stars continued to shine.

McClellan re-established the Aledo 18-point lead when he scampered into the endzone from 17 yards out to put Marshall down 45-27 with just 6:29 remaining.

Achane answered again with a 2-yard touchdown run, which was set up by quarterback Hornsby’s 36-yard run. Hornsby collected over 100 yards for the game.

Achane had well over 200 yards of offense and two touchdowns by this point in the game, but Marshall still trailed 45-34.

Marshall got the ball back at the 1:44 mark and drove 90 yards in 55 seconds to make it 45-40 on a Hornsby to Tryon 8-yard touchdown pass. Hornsby would scramble in for the two-point conversion to draw Marshall within in 3 with 0:49 seconds left.

Marshall was unable to recover the onside kick, leaving them on the wrong end of the final score again this season.

Aledo won the state title game, 45-42.