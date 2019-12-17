Rockets set franchise record with rally past Spurs for 109-107 victory

HOUSTON – Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107.

The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977.

The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season-high for first-half scoring.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes had 18 points.