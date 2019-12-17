41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

41ºF

Sports

Rockets set franchise record with rally past Spurs for 109-107 victory

Kristie Rieken, AP

Tags: Rockets, Basketball, NBA, Spurs, Sports
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket as as San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and guard Derrick White, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107.

The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977.

The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season-high for first-half scoring.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes had 18 points.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.