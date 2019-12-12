Mercilus, Crane announced as 2020 Legacy award winners

HOUSTON – The Harris County Houston Sports Authority announced that Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus will be honored with the 2020 Sportsmanship Award at the Houston Sports Awards on January 21, 2020 at the Hilton Americas.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, whose commitment to the city has expanded to include bringing the Houston Open back to the city and the PGA TOUR schedule after a 1-year hiatus, is the Executive of the Year.

Mercilus is committed to helping those in need and he does just that with his WithMerci Foundation. His mission is to serve children with disabilities in underprivileged families through WithMerci has raised $500,000 since its inception in 2016.

Fellow teammate Texans defensive end J.J. Watt won the award the previous two years.

Mercilus and Crane join Lifetime Achievement Award Bob McNair, the late Houston Texans owner, as the 2020 Legacy Award winners.

The nominees for six other awards that will be given out on January 21 have also been selected.

Coach of the Year

A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros

Tina Langley – Rice Owls

Bill O’Brien – Houston Texans

Kelvin Sampson – University of Houston

Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles

Alex Bregman

James Harden

Justin Verlander

Deshaun Watson

College Athlete of the Year

Corey Davis – University of Houston

Jalen Hurts – University of Oklahoma

Nicole Lennon – Rice University

Erica Ogwumike – Rice University

High School Athlete of the Year

Devon Achane – Fort Bend Marshall High School

Matthew Boling – Strake Jesuit College Preparatory

Zach Evans – North Shore High School

Libby Overmyer – Kingwood Park High School

Moment of the Year

Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run in Game 6 to clinch the ALCS James Harden’s 61 pts vs New York Knicks in 114-100 win

Kaycee Feild wins 5th Bareback Riding title at Rodeo Houston

Texans beat Patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010

The third annual Houston Sports Awards will celebrate A Golden Era and will honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as its third Hall of Fame Class.