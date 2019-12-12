Mercilus, Crane announced as 2020 Legacy award winners
Coach, Athletes, Moment of Year nominees also announced
HOUSTON – The Harris County Houston Sports Authority announced that Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus will be honored with the 2020 Sportsmanship Award at the Houston Sports Awards on January 21, 2020 at the Hilton Americas.
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, whose commitment to the city has expanded to include bringing the Houston Open back to the city and the PGA TOUR schedule after a 1-year hiatus, is the Executive of the Year.
Mercilus is committed to helping those in need and he does just that with his WithMerci Foundation. His mission is to serve children with disabilities in underprivileged families through WithMerci has raised $500,000 since its inception in 2016.
Fellow teammate Texans defensive end J.J. Watt won the award the previous two years.
Mercilus and Crane join Lifetime Achievement Award Bob McNair, the late Houston Texans owner, as the 2020 Legacy Award winners.
The nominees for six other awards that will be given out on January 21 have also been selected.
Coach of the Year
A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros
Tina Langley – Rice Owls
Bill O’Brien – Houston Texans
Kelvin Sampson – University of Houston
Athlete of the Year
Simone Biles
Alex Bregman
James Harden
Justin Verlander
Deshaun Watson
College Athlete of the Year
Corey Davis – University of Houston
Jalen Hurts – University of Oklahoma
Nicole Lennon – Rice University
Erica Ogwumike – Rice University
High School Athlete of the Year
Devon Achane – Fort Bend Marshall High School
Matthew Boling – Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
Zach Evans – North Shore High School
Libby Overmyer – Kingwood Park High School
Moment of the Year
Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run in Game 6 to clinch the ALCS James Harden’s 61 pts vs New York Knicks in 114-100 win
Kaycee Feild wins 5th Bareback Riding title at Rodeo Houston
Texans beat Patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010
The third annual Houston Sports Awards will celebrate A Golden Era and will honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as its third Hall of Fame Class.
