Astros trade Marisnick to Mets for two minor leaguers

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets in exchange for left-handed pitcher Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

Taylor, 24, was a Class A Advanced Florida State League Midseason All-Star in 2019, and posted a 2-3 record with 10 saves, a 2.16 ERA (16ER/66.2IP), 24 walks and 74 strikeouts in 40 combined relief outings at Triple-A Syracuse, Double-A Binghamton, and Class A Advanced St. Lucie.

Corona, 19, just completed his first professional season in 2019, batting .301 with 14 doubles, four triples, five homers, 19 stolen bases and an .868 OPS in 63 combined games between the Class A short season Brooklyn Cyclones, the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League Mets and the Rookie Level Dominican summer league Mets.

Marisnick, 28, just completed his sixth season with Houston and was entering his final year of arbitration. In six seasons with Houston, he batted .232 with 53 home runs and 65 stolen bases while providing premium defense in 631 games in the outfield.

With the addition of Taylor and the removal of Marisnick, the Astros 40-man roster stands at 38 players.