Rockets fall to Spurs in 2OT despite Harden’s 50

SAN ANTONIO – Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame James Harden’s 50 points by rallying from a late 10-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 135-133 in double overtime.

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds as the Spurs won their second straight at home and snapped the Rockets’ two-game winning streak.

Harden was whistled for two charges in the second overtime.