Rockets fall to Spurs in 2OT despite Harden’s 50
SAN ANTONIO – Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame James Harden’s 50 points by rallying from a late 10-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 135-133 in double overtime.
DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds as the Spurs won their second straight at home and snapped the Rockets’ two-game winning streak.
Harden was whistled for two charges in the second overtime.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.