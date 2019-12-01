Two Houston-area high school football teams will face off against one another in a regional final game on Saturday.

The Atascocita Eagles (12-1) will play the North Shore Mustangs (12-1) in a Class 6A Division I Region III regional final game on Saturday at Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.

The matchup comes after North Shores kicked off Katy with a 56-35 win in a Class 6A Division I Region III semifinal Friday at NRG Stadium and Atascocita’s 42-24 victory over Tompkins in a Class 6A-Division I regional semifinal on Saturday at NRG Stadium.