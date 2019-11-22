HOUSTON – Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and model wife Kate Upton visited Texans star J.J. Watt, who's first name is also Justin, at the Texans match up against the Indiana Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Verlander and Watt, two of Houston's most prominent sports figures today, exchanged hugs and chatted moments before the game kicked off.

"It's nice to finally meet you," Upton told Watt as they met in person for the very first time.

While at the game, Verlander was shown on the Jumbotron and recognized for winning his second Cy Young Award this year.

The Astros star also met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who gifted him an autographed Texans jersey with the message: "Alway respect you bro!"

The couple’s presence seems to have brought good luck to NRG Stadium as the Texans beat the Colts 20-17 and moved to the top of the AFC South.