Athlete of the Week: Telisha Brown

HOUSTON – High School basketball is a big deal in Houston every year.

In fact, the Bayou City is always on college recruiter calendars.

If they are smart, Wheatley High School, long-known as a basketball powerhouse, is on the itinerary.

The Lady Wildcats are a perennial playoff contender, and this season is no different for coach Dedreck Carr’s squad. Telisha Brown is a big reason why.

“She’s a gym rat,” said Carr. “She is always here and I can’t keep her out of the gym. I like that.”

Brown is only a sophomore, but plays like a seasoned veteran. She’s a go-to player on both ends of the floor, averaging 17 points, five assists and four steals per game.

“I just try to go out, play my best and do what the coach wants and give my effort,” said Brown.

Brown’s role model is her grandmother, who has long been a big influence in her life.