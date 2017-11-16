Moments that made us literally love Jose Altuve

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve led the Astros to their first World Series win in history.

We are looking back at some of the moments that made us fall in love with the home-run hitting, line-drive stopping, base-stealing Houston baseball legend.

The victory dance

We're not even sure when this started. But this video of Altuve getting his groove on has taken on a life of its own. It's the meme that keeps on giving.

Backstreet Boys serenade

Altuve was caught on camera last season singing a popular Backstreet Boys tune in the Astros clubhouse. The video was posted on social media by Lance McCullers Jr., and became an Internet sensation. The boy band, in turn, became fans of the 'Stros slugger and even wished the team well on their World Series run.

3 home runs in one game

Remember when Altuve hit three home runs in game one of the ALDS against the Red Sox? That feat made him the first player since Pablo Sandoval in the 2012 World Series to hit three homers in a postseason game. The trio of homers had everyone in the KPRC 2 newsroom on their feet. It inspired one of our executive producers to coin the term "Al-Three-Ve.

We literally love him

After Justin Verlander got the Astros the win over the Yankees in game 6 of the ALCS, Altuve told a reporter “I literally love Justin Verlander.” That lead to the Astros ace declaring his “literal love” for Altuve. Soon after, they had matching shirts. Swoon.

The tall and short of it

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talks with Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros after hitting a double in the first inning at Minute Maid Park on July 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It’s the picture that had been shared over and over again: Altuve next to his opponent in the MVP race, Aaron Judge. The haters see a smaller Altuve and may have even made fun of him. We see an Astros legend carrying a city on his shoulders. Jose, you’re the real MVP!