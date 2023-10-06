SECOND CHANCE: Click2Win Bayou City Art Festival Tickets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association, Inc., returns to Sam Houston Park October 14-15 and we have a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to experience the fun!

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

This year’s featured artist is Michelle McDowell Smith, a mixed media artist from Roanoke, VA. A portion of the proceeds from Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park will benefit five local charities. The six nonprofit partners benefiting from the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival Downtown include: Art Reach, Fresh Arts, Pink Bows Foundation, Second Servings, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Highlights include 3 full days of art, music, food and entertainment. and features the work of 300 global artists representing 19 disciplines.

