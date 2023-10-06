SECOND CHANCE: Click2Win Bayou City Art Festival Tickets

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association, Inc., returns to Sam Houston Park October 14-15 and we have a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to experience the fun!
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
This year’s featured artist is Michelle McDowell Smith, a mixed media artist from Roanoke, VA. A portion of the proceeds from Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park will benefit five local charities. The six nonprofit partners benefiting from the 2023 Bayou City Art Festival Downtown include: Art Reach, Fresh Arts, Pink Bows Foundation, Second Servings, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Highlights include 3 full days of art, music, food and entertainment. and features the work of 300 global artists representing 19 disciplines.
