That’s a wrap! Best practices for wrapping holiday gifts

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!

That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best.

Alton Dulaney is The World’s Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist, and he’s showing us a few tricks of the trade when it comes to wrapping a few items that may not be your cookie-cutter straight edged boxes.

To view Dulaney’s tip on how you can have the best wrapped gifts possible, watch the video above.

Do you still need to do your holiday shopping?

