Group aims to help children in need have a warm place to sleep

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area.

Each month in 2022, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand.

In Houston and across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed, or even a pillow, to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.

Sleep in Heavely Peace is an organization that is stepping up to provide children a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

They are dedicated to building, assembling and delivering high-quality bunk beds to children and families in need. The organization has grown steadily over time, and is currently working to expand their mission into other cities across the country.

You can help Sleep in Heavenly Peace reach its goal of putting 500 kids in beds this holiday season to ensure that kids in Houston have a place to lay their head by getting involved.

Are you interested in volunteering at Sleep in Heavenly Peace? Click here to learn about volunteer opportunities.

To request a free twin bed for your kids, click here.

For more information, visit shpbeds.org or call 844-432-BEDS (2337).