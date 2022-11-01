Here’s how you can help in fight against diabetes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Today, 37 million Americans have diabetes, and one in five don’t know it. This November, the American Diabetes Association® will continue lifesaving work with your help in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month.

Today’s diabetes hits different. Different than it did two years ago. Different risk factors and complications. Different communities, but ultimately, it hits all of us.

This year, there are different ways to hit back. New technologies to manage diabetes, better resources to educate ourselves, and a community that’s stronger than ever. Today’s diabetes hits different. But with your help this November, so will we.

How can you help?

The first way is to know the difference. Look up resources to help you make better food choices, keep students safe at schools, and stay informed about prescription assistance. Visit this website to find resources and to learn more.

Another way is to make a difference. With your help, the American Diabetes Association can continue this lifesaving work. Funding leading to breakthroughs in research and resources for people to manage their diabetes. Visit this website to learn how to make a donation or learn more.

You can also share what’s different. Tell us when you realized your diabetes was different than before. Learn how others are thriving today with new technologies and resources. Visit this website to share your story.

Finally, you can be the difference. Use your voice to help people with diabetes thrive, until we find a cure. Stand up for diabetes research, programs, care, insulin affordability, and prevention. Your advocacy matters. Visit this website to become a diabetes advocate.