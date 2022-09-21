🔒Click2Win: Bayou City Art Festival VIP Tickets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The 50th annual Bayou City Art Festival is coming to downtown Houston in October and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to access the Frost Bank VIP Hospitality Lounge!

10 lucky winners will be selected to enjoy a tented oasis with complimentary light bites, beer, wine and other refreshments. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artist décor, a phone charging station, upgraded restroom facilities and more.

VIPs will receive access from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to the VIP area, along with VIP parking.

The festival will be held at Sam Houston Park on Oct. 8 and 9.

Bayou City Art Fesival features the work of 200 artists, representing 19 different disciplines, who will join together with tens of thousands of art-loving patrons in Houston for two days full of art, music, food, and entertainment.

ABOUT THE FEATURED ARTIST

Bayou City Arts Festival 2022 featured artist Cindy Olmes (Olmes Gallery @2022)

Cindy Olmes is the 2022 Bayou City Art Festival featured artist. She received her Bachelor of Fine Art from The Art Academy of Cincinnati and has worked in many different mediums including printmaking, pastel, oil and acrylic. According to her bio, the female figure has been her primary subject matter for over thirty years. She uses layer upon layer of material creating art that’s as unique as individual women.