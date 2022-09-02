Want to help in fight against pediatric cancer? Here is how you can

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever wanted to help fight pediatric cancer, but haven’t been sure exactly how or what you can do?

With September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, there are plenty of opportunities to help.

One such way is through B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, which this year is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Below are some of the programs and services they provide.

Hospital programs. These include items such as new diagnosis baskets delivered to families to bring comfort, weekly wish list items such as groceries, catered meals and snacks, holiday boxes and toys.

Critical care programs. Services include comfort carts with items such as food or coffee, assistance with rent, bills, travel, groceries or gas, and support items such as gift cards and counseling.

Support programs. This can include a monthly support group for children with cancer to connect with peers, groups for parents and other caregivers, and gifts for hospital staff to show appreciation.

There are also numerous special events throughout the year to help bring love and support to patients and their families.

For those who want to help, the organization is asking people to consider donating $15 to help support programs that benefit cancer patients and their families.

Visit this website for more information or to inquire on how to make a donation.