Looking for family fun Fourth of July weekend? Liberty Fest returns to PlazAmericas on July 3

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Liberty Fest, a free and family-friendly event with a sunset fireworks show, takes place in southwest Houston on Sunday, July 3 -- making it your way to get an early start on celebrating the Fourth of July.

The Southwest Management District and Sharpstown Civic Association are once again staging the festival from 1-9 p.m. at PlazAmericas at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard.

There will be 30 food vendors, 60 booths, 14 artists, three concerts, cultural arts programs, and of course, sunset fireworks, for families to enjoy to ring in another Independence Day.

For more information on the festival, visit this website and watch a video about Liberty Fest.