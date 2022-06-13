When is it a good time to replace your water heater?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Water heaters are those things in our house that we know are there, but we don’t really pay much attention to, right?

At some point you know that it’s going to need to be replaced, but if it isn’t broke, why fix it?

According to the experts at Abacus Plumbing, you may want to start thinking about a new water heater once you’ve had it for about six years. It’s at this point where they may start to malfunction, believe it or not.

Most of us are familiar with tank water heaters. If you don’t know how it works, here is a quick explanation.

Cold water coming into your home is stored in tank water heaters. Then, the water is heated by electricity, natural gas, propane, heat pumps and even solar energy. When the water in the tank cools off, the fuel kicks in and heats it up some more. When you turn on your shower, faucet, dishwasher or washing machine, hot water is ready for you to use.

Here are some good signs to know when it may be time to fix your water heater:

No hot water

Slow hot water recovery after someone showers or uses a lot of hot water

Pilot light keeps going out on natural gas water heater

Lukewarm water

Popping or banging noise from inside the water heater

Smelly water when you turn on hot water at the tap or in the shower or bath

Leaking tank

If your water heater is 6 or more years in age

Water heater repairs can cost less if detected early

