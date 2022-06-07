🔒 ENTER 2 WIN: Tickets to see NOIR at Alley Theatre

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Lovers of mysteries, singing, and dancing need to see the world premiere of NOIR now before it goes to Broadway!

Five (5) lucky KPRC 2 Insiders will receive a pair of tickets see the show. Scroll down to enter now!

About The Show

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in memories of the past. Then a mysterious couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping on them becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger.

Performances are happening now through July 3rd. Tickets are available to purchase at alleytheatre.org.

