Click2Win: How to snag coveted tickets to ‘Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’

Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) will host the only Texas stop for “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” presented by PNC, which will be on view March 11 through July 31.

About “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

The exhibition is a vibrant exploration of the cultural icon who dedicated her life to fighting for equal rights and social justice. The judicial giant stood at just 5 feet 1 inch tall, but few in history have stood taller in exemplifying what it means to be an upstander. The exhibition is a love letter to a true American hero whose remarkable story can live on to inspire others. HMH is the only stop for RBG in Texas.

