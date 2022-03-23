Nutcracker Market’s spring edition is just what we need to bring that summertime feel back to Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you ready to retire those winter clothes for the season?

We hope so! Because Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING is gearing up for its third showing.

The event is set to run April 8-10 at NRG Center.

The sunny flipside to November’s Nutcracker Market, this three-day shopping experience will feature about 150 merchants from across the country, bringing with them a fresh assortment of seasonal items, on-trend apparel, jewelry, colorful accessories, gourmet food, travel necessities, and cheerful home and holiday décor for that springtime refresh.

“Just like summertime itself, Nutcracker Market SPRING embraces a fun, relaxed feel,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. “Our merchants reinvent their booths with bright colors and trends, and we love watching our shoppers discover those one-of-a-kind, favorite finds to launch the new season.”

A shot from last year's event. (Photo provided by Nutcracker Market SPRING)

While November’s long-running Nutcracker Market serves as Houston’s holiday season kick-off, Nutcracker Market SPRING celebrates all things spring and summer. April’s event helps Houstonians welcome the warmer weather with wardrobe resets, unique graduation and wedding gifts ideas, festive Cinco de Mayo and Fourth of July decorations, and everything needed for the beach, summer getaways and backyard BBQs.

When can I visit the market?

Here are the dates and hours:

Friday, April 8: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How do I buy tickets?

General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

Tickets are $20 (cash or check only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days. There are ATMs available on-site.

Discount tickets are available now for $18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Children ages 2 and younger are free; everyone else is required to have a ticket. Early Bird Admission will not be available for this event.

Strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons are not permitted inside. There will be a complimentary check-in area in the lobby for these items. Wheelchairs, walkers, and other ADA-approved mobility devices are permitted. Pets are not allowed unless they are certified service animals.

Like the annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market held in November, Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market SPRING is a fundraiser that allows shoppers to give back to the community.

Proceeds from admission tickets, plus 11% of all merchandise sales, stay right here in Houston supporting Houston Ballet Foundation, its Academy and scholarship programs.

Nutcracker Market organizers are expecting this year’s event will include a mix of familiar favorites alongside fresh new finds.

Shoppers will be able to browse among always-anticipated merchants such as Kendra Scott, Signs for Design, Manready Mercantile, Anything Bling Boutique, Two Tequila Sisters, and The Round Top Collection, among many others.

Merchants setting up shop for the first time include: Bonblissity, featuring luxurious hand and body creams and candy-scented shower scrubs; Just As I Am, a new on-trend clothing and accessories shop; Ladybugs In My Garden, glittering with princess dresses, tiaras, tea sets, and toys; Tambora Exchange, offering statement-making handbags and clutches; and Farmhouse Bath & Body Co., on hand with their signature candle and body cream collections.

The Rustic Craftsman (Photo provided by Nutcracker Market SPRING)

In addition, the lineup includes several merchants who have already made an impression at the November market who are now debuting at their first Nutcracker Market SPRING, including My Massage Pillow, My Drink Bomb, and Black Tie Caramel.

Nutcracker Market SPRING is an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy a smaller, less-crowded version of the November Nutcracker Market. There are currently no COVID-related restrictions in place for the event.

To learn more, please call 713-535-3231 or visit www.NutcrackerMarket.com.