Click2Win: Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs Family 4-Pack

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Transport back 3,200 years, across the sands of the Sahara Desert where you reach the heartbeat of Ancient Egypt ruled by the most celebrated builder in the country’s storied history. Experience one of the greatest collections of its kind in the world premiere exhibition and enter below to enter for your chance to win tickets to Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs at Houston Museum of Natural Science!

4 lucky winners will win a 4-pack of tickets, scroll down to enter now!

About Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs

Presented by World Heritage Exhibitions and Cityneon, this world premiere exhibition is now open in its limited run at the Houston Museum of Natural Science through May 23, 2022, before embarking on a multi-country, world-wide tour.

Ad

This all-new multisensory museum experience provides guests with a window into the life and accomplishments of Ramses II, more commonly known as Ramses the Great. You will come face-to-face with 181 priceless artifacts including Egyptian treasures and one-of-a-kind relics, many representing the exceptional pharaoh himself. On this immersive journey you’ll uncover a stunningly preserved collection of artifacts, including sarcophagi, animal mummies, magnificent jewelry, spectacular royal masks, exquisite amulets, and ornate golden treasures of the tomb, showcasing the superb workmanship of Egyptian artists.

Enter here: