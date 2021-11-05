Choosing a health plan? Keep these 7 considerations top of mind

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Open enrollment season is here, which typically means you will have the opportunity to select or switch your health insurance plan.

But with so many different options to choose from, you’ll want to be informed about picking the right one for your health needs and budget. Here are seven tips to consider when choosing a plan that may help lead to better health and cost savings in 2022.

1. Understand your options.

Maybe you’re selecting a plan for the first time or evaluating how well your current one meets your needs, but regardless of your personal circumstances, you’ll want to take the time to understand and compare the benefits, services and costs of each plan, so you can find what will work best for you.

A smart first step is to make sure you understand health insurance lingo, such as premium, deductible, copays, coinsurance and out-of-pocket maximums. If you need a refresher, check out this quick guide to help decode the terms.

Ad

If you’re eligible for Medicare, as you weigh your options, ensure you’re familiar with the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. If you need a review, visit MedicareMadeClear.com — an online resource with answers to questions about eligibility, plan choices, cost basics, prescription coverage and more.

2. Check into your prescription benefits.

Knowing how to get the most out of your prescription benefits may help you manage costs. For example, check into lower-priced alternatives that may be available, like discounts, generics and more.

Ad

You might also be able to fill your prescriptions at a participating network pharmacy or with home delivery by mail — two more money-saving options.

You may be surprised to learn Original Medicare doesn’t generally cover prescription drugs. Consider adding Part D or a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage to help keep your medication costs in check.

Ad

3. Anticipate health expenses for next year.

It’s tough to anticipate an entire year, but if you are expecting a significant health event in the next year, such as surgery, compare the differences between plan designs, including out-of-pocket limits.

4. Consider a plan that offers virtual care.

If you’re busy juggling schedules and work responsibilities, traveling, or you simply prefer to connect with a doctor from the convenience of your home, consider choosing a plan that includes 24/7 virtual care. These visits are designed to be an easier, more affordable way to talk to doctors about common health issues, using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Virtual care is often available to members of employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans and may provide access to various types of care, including wellness, routine, urgent and chronic condition management.

Ad

5. Check for mental health coverage.

Managing your mental health is an important step in caring for your overall well-being. In addition to in-person care, you may now be able to access a large virtual health network of therapists and psychiatrists with many plans — including UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage for a $0 copay.

Some health insurers, such as UnitedHealthcare, also offer advocacy services to help you find the right therapist and type of care.

6. Look into wellness programs.

Many health plans now offer incentives that reward you for taking healthier actions, such as completing a health survey, exercising or avoiding nicotine. Many Medicare Advantage plans also offer gym memberships and wellness programs for members at no additional cost.

Ad

7. Be sure not to forget about specialty benefits.

Additional benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing or critical illness insurance, are often available to help protect you and your family, and may contribute to overall well-being.

For Medicare beneficiaries, you may be surprised that Original Medicare doesn’t cover most dental, vision and hearing services, but many Medicare Advantage plans do.

For people with employer-provided coverage, open enrollment typically occurs within a two-week period between September and December. Those eligible for Medicare can enroll or make changes to their coverage from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. For most members, changes made during this time will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Comparing Medicare options for 2022? Click here for more information and resources.