Dr. Zoann Dreyer explains that survivors of cancer are at risk of delayed side effects of treatment.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dr. Zoann Dreyer, with Texas Children’s Hospital, explains how cancer survivors are at risk of delayed side effects of treatment.

A program the hospital founded in 1988 helps to ensure every patient has long-term support.

“We’re there with our social workers and our financial counselors and our providers to really give (patients) a home to come to … not just (for) medical problems, but social problems,” Dreyer said.

Watch the video above to learn more.