The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

September marks Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, so we wondered: When it comes to the fight against pediatric cancer, what’s new?

How has the battle changed over the years?

Has the research led to an impact?

Dr. Shoba Navai, who works in cell therapy at Texas Children’s Hospital, will explain. She’ll talk about immunotherapy -- and tell you exactly what that word means, along with helping to answer some questions, in the video clip above.