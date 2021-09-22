This is how outdoor humidity can affect your indoor air quality

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’re all familiar with the humidity here in our area, but did you know high humidity creates microbial growth and can increase the negative indoor air quality inside your home?

According to Bernie Quintero, with One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating, in order to protect the indoor air quality of your home, and to reduce the humidity in your home, there are several things you can do to combat the problem, some of which include adding whole home dehumidifiers or UV lights, among other things,

Installing a dehumidifier can help in preventing allergens, the growth of those microbes and fungi, as well as warped flooring and pests.

