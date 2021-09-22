How to ensure your home and yard are ready as fall approaches

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ahhh, it’s finally the sweet time of year when fall arrives.

It’s a welcomed time, as we see cooler (and more bearable) temperatures, but there are things to be aware of when it comes to your house, as the weather changes.

Here are a few things to be aware of, ahead of all the hang-out time that’s in your near future.

Mosquitoes

Did you know that temperatures above 50 degrees is conducive for mosquitoes, which means they can still be active and biting?

Aside from just being an annoyance, they also pose a risk for spreading Zika and West Nile viruses.

It takes just a little bit of water to be enough for a mosquito to lay eggs. In fact, according to ABC Home and Commercial Services, it takes only a teaspoon of moisture for a single female mosquito to lay up to 300 eggs.

You’ll want to make sure you get rid of any standing water that’s accumulating throughout your yard, and ABC’s technicians can tell you exactly where your problem areas may be. Areas that can be breeding grounds include birdbaths, leaking faucets and vegetation, to name a few.

Rodents

As you go up into the attic to begin getting your fall decor, you may notice chewing marks on various items, as well as droppings in tunneling and insulation.

As temperatures cool off, rodents will be spending more time in the attic, so ABC professionals recommend ensuring now that your home has no entry points for those rodents to make their way inside.

Your yard

As spending time outside sounds more appealing, consider the look and health of your yard.

We’re approaching the time when we might begin to see brown patches attacking your lawn. Fungicide applications can be used to treat your lawn, therefore preventing disease from spreading.

You can also schedule an irrigation diagnostic test to ensure your yard is being watered accordingly for the season.

Your house

Before the hanging of decorations begins, a simple power washing, window washing and gutter cleaning can create a perfect canvas.

When it’s time to hang lights for the holidays, ABC Home and Commercial Service professionals can help hang wreaths, wrap trees, line driveways and make your house the merriest on the block.

They can even custom design your Christmas lights so that they are exactly what you have been dreaming of. When the holidays are over, ABC will return to safely pack your lights for next year.

