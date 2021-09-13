Why surge protectors could be detrimental during storm season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we head into the storm and hurricane season, there will be a lot of strong storms that cause lightning strikes. And there could be power outages.

“When these things happen, it could have an adverse effect on the electronic components of your air conditioner,” said Bernie Quintero, with One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating.

Most homes now come with whole home surge protection, but you can also add an extra layer by adding individual surge protectors to your condenser, outside unit and equipment in your attic.

“In the event there is an actual short in your home, you’ll be protected, no matter what,” Quintero said. “Your investment (and) your HVAC system will remain safe.

Watch the video above to learn more.