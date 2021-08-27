HVAC companies can’t fulfill homeowners’ needs quickly enough -- here’s how to be prepared for an AC emergency

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If your air conditioning company has said they can’t service your system right now, they’re probably telling the truth.

The summer heat is taking its toll, and homeowners across the state are rushing to get their AC fixed in 90-plus degree weather. However, the ongoing pandemic has caused a major shortage in the HVAC industry, according to Abacus Plumbing, and that’s leaving companies without necessary parts or equipment to repair or replace systems.

Neglecting your system maintenance this time of year could mean an impending breakdown might go weeks or months without repair.

One of the heating and cooling specialists at Abacus Plumbing has a crucial piece of advice for homeowners.

“Have your maintenance done on your air conditioning,” said Matt Lopez, an air conditioning expert at Abacus. “If there’s any doubt in your mind that you haven’t done maintenance, or if you’re on the fence about buying equipment, now is the time. Don’t wait. Don’t hesitate. There’s no guarantee, no promises that the equipment will be available by the end of summer. You may be without air conditioning.”

The professionals at Abacus Plumbing, which has been trusted in the Houston area for almost 20 years, realized how the supply chain shortage could affect homes and planned ahead.

Stocked with enough parts and equipment to get their customers through the summer at least, the Abacus team has kept systems well maintained.

Plus, the home service experts offer reassurance beyond the initial repair or replacement. With the Abacus Lifetime Warranty on parts and labor, your system could be covered for the rest of its lifetime.

Established in 2003, the company says it has garnered a reputation for top-notch service and the highest quality workmanship. It’s enough for them to mean it when they say, “You can count on us!”

