The simple way you can help keep your indoor air cleaner

The simple way to keep your indoor air cleaner

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are all kinds of things in the home: pet hair, dust and particles -- to name just a few -- and all those things can begin to collet in the ducting of the air conditioning unit.

As the air conditioner turns on, it blows all of that debris back out, which can make for poor air quality inside the home.

With a simple aeroseal spraying, all those holes that might be in your ducting can be sealed to ensure better efficiency, air quality and life of the unit.

Watch the video above to learn more from One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating.