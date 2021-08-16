3 ways to know your air conditioner isn’t working properly

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer might be winding down, but there’s still plenty of it left -- meaning, air conditioners will need to be in use a bit longer.

But how do you know when your air conditioner isn’t working properly?

Jimmy Sanchez, general manager of One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating in Houston, gives three signs that an air conditioner isn’t working like it should be.

1. The emergency drain line is leaking.

There’s typically an emergency drain line that comes out of the side of a house, and if it’s dripping water, that’s something to get looked at, according to Sanchez.

“That’s your first sign or indicator you want to check,” he said.

2. Air coming through the vent is not as cool as it should be.

When the air feels warmer then it should through the vents, despite the fact that the system is running, Sanchez said it’s a sign that the condenser is not pumping freon like it should.

3. The system shuts off entirely.

This can be a nightmare on a really hot day, but it can happen -- and it’s a sign to get the unit checked out.

“If you have an AC problem, make sure you contact a professional,” Sanchez said.

