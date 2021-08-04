The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As Texans take hold of more medals in Tokyo, we’re celebrating the greatest Olympians from our area who’ve come before. That includes hometown legend Jonathan Horton.

The powerful gymnast has represented the Houston area in numerous national and international competitions.

In 2008, he claimed silver in the horizontal bar event at the Olympics. He also brought home a bronze as part of team events.

He went on to compete again at the 2012 Games, and made it all the way to the finals in high bar.

In addition to his Olympic achievements, Horton’s accolades include the following:

U.S. parallel bars silver medalist (2014)

U.S. still rings champion and high bar bronze medalist (2012)

World Championship Team bronze medalist (2011)

Three-time American Cup all-around champion (2006, 2007, 2011)

World all-around bronze medalist (2010)

Two-time U.S. all-around champion (2009, 2010)

U.S. still rings and high bar (tie) champion (2009)

Horton’s now a published author, writing a book called “If I Had Jnown” which is designed to help others with athletic and entrepreneurial goals succeed.

In recent years, he’s also competed several times on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” and as you would expect, this Olympian has crushed the course.

Check out Horton’s American Ninja Warrior Qualifying run in 2017:

You can find much more information on hometown legend Horton on his official website.