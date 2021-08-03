The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s been quite a week already for Houston-area Olympians in Tokyo, with multiple women earning medals at the Games. They join an elite group of Texans who have earned Olympic medals over the years.

One of those hometown legends is Laura Wilkinson, who lives in The Woodlands.

Wilkinson was 15 years old when she began diving from the 10-meter platform. Not only did she prove naysayers who told her she was getting started too late wrong, she made her mark on the sport both on the national and international level.

She earned a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, and she did it against all odds. The relentless competitor had broken her right foot shortly before the Olympic trials. She went on to compete again in the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Her impressive list of achievements also includes:

2005 World Championship Gold Medalist

2004 World Cup Platform Gold Medalist

1998 Goodwill Games Platform Gold Medalist

1995 World Cup Bronze Medalist in Platform Synchro (with Patty Armstrong)

19 USA Diving National Titles

2 Time NCAA Champion (1997 and 1999)

These days, this athlete and mother uses her experiences to motivate others, she’s involved in a podcast called “Pursuit of Gold with Laura Wilkinson,” and she’s an author of the book “Life at 10 Meters.”

You can find much more information on hometown legend Laura Wilkinson on her official website.