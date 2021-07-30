Shedding whole new lights: Botanic Garden set to host world-renowned light show this holiday season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There might still be plenty of summer left, but it’s never too early to figure out entertainment plans for the holiday season.

One such option will be at the Houston Botanic Garden, which in November will welcome “Lightscape,” a light show that will feature an assortment of artistic installations.

The show, which will be a one-mile trail that winds through the garden, will run on select dates, from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2.

Advanced tickets start at $23 for adults and $16 for children.

Photo by Kat Gollock/Sony Music (Houston Botanic Garden)

The show, which had sold-out runs in London and Chicago, will blend installations from previous shows with installations unique to Texas, created by local and international artists.

One installation will be the Winter Cathedral, which is a towering arch that has 100,000 twinkling lights.

“We expect this to be an especially festive holiday season, and we believe Lightscape at the garden will provide the perfect backdrop for friends and family to gather, celebrate and make lasting memories,” said Claudia Gee Vassar, president and general counsel of the Houston Botanic Garden. “Lightscape also serves as a way to introduce the garden to those who haven’t yet experienced it, while showing it off in a whole new light to those who have visited during daylight previously.”

For more information, visit hbg.org/lightscape.

About Houston Botanic Garden

Formed in 2002, Houston Botanic Garden is a nonprofit organization with a mission to enrich lives through discovery, education, and the conservation of plants and the natural environment.

The garden broke ground in 2019 on a 132-acre site located a short distance from downtown Houston. The first of several planned phases over the next 30 years opened in fall 2020 as a major addition to Houston’s cultural landscape and growing list of green spaces.

The garden provides a place for visitors to learn about plants, conservation, and nature; connects Houstonians across different cultures and ethnicities; and closes an existing gap in the world-class city’s collection of amenities for residents and tourists.

