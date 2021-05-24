Why mosquitoes are problematic -- and how to really get rid of them

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

After the rain comes the mosquitoes.

The climate in Houston of hot and wet weather is exactly what mosquitoes need to breed and thrive.

While Houstonians deal with mosquitoes a good portion of the year, summertime is on the horizon, which means the problem is just starting to ramp up.

Aside from the the annoying and itchy mosquito bites, there are several reasons to keep the population to a minimum.

Mosquitoes can transmit dangerous diseases to humans through their bites, such as malaria, West Nile virus, dengue, Chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika virus.

The bugs can be difficult to control, as they lay their eggs in very small breeding sites and have become resistant to chemical insecticides.

If you have pets, it’s important to know that they could be at risk, as well. Mosquitoes can cause heart worm disease in dogs and cats, and some pets also have a highly allergic reaction to mosquito bites.

Ad

If your pet scratches a lot, it’s more likely to be from fleas than from mosquitoes, but mosquito bites have been known to cause hives, lethargy and difficulty breathing, in pets that are allergic to them.

Ad