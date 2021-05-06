This is what you can expect during a healthy pregnancy

Do you know what to expect?

Pregnancy can come with a lot of emotions and questions.

Are you excited or overwhelmed? Is it your first child? There’s a lot that goes into the experience.

In honor of Women’s Health Month, which runs throughout May, Patricia Lenihan, MD, OB-GYN specialist with UT Physicians, shares what to expect during your pregnancy.

Exams and checkups

Exams and visits with your doctor are important to monitor both your health and your baby’s health. Each appointment is an opportunity to observe any potential pregnancy issues, such as low iron levels, bladder infections, or even high blood pressure.

During your first exam, your doctor will perform a general assessment usually including a pelvic exam, and prenatal blood tests will be ordered. An ultrasound will also be done to confirm your baby’s due date.

In your second trimester, a more detailed ultrasound is done to evaluate your baby’s development. Your blood sugar will also be checked for gestational diabetes, which is a very common condition among pregnant women. Gestational diabetes is often treatable with diet changes and exercise.

