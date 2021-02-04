Celebrating Houston history makers: Meet this year’s 8 award-winners

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Eight community volunteers are being honored by Comcast this year, in celebration of Black History Month.

It has been four years now since the Mayor’s History Makers Awards presented by Comcast kicked off. Comcast partners with the Mayor of Houston annually to recognize eight African-American citizens who are making a difference in the local community.

This year’s winners will be celebrated through a series of vignettes that will be featured on Comcast’s social media platforms. In addition, the company will donate $1,000 to the nonprofit organization of each honoree’s choice.

“This year’s honorees have dedicated their lives to serving the public, and they have contributed to making our community stronger and more resilient. They deserve to be celebrated every day -- and especially during Black History Month,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Ad

Without further ado, here are the recipients for 2021:

The honorees and nominating organizations ...

Dr. Judith Craven - Mayor Sylvester Turner Living Legend Honoree

Carol Mims Galloway - National Association for the Advancement of Colored People – Houston

Sue Johnson - Family Service Center of Galveston County

Dr. LaShondra Jones - South East Veterans’ Resource Effort – SERVE

Dr. Beverly Nolan - Holocaust Museum of Houston

Commissioner Grady Prestage - Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Dr. Vernus Swisher - Center for Pursuit

Dr. Antonio Dwayne Tillis - East End Chamber Foundation

“The Mayor’s History Makers Awards give us an opportunity to recognize those who have played a vital role in positive change in their communities while celebrating the diversity of this great city,” said Ralph Martinez, senior vice president for Comcast’s Houston region. “Although we are unable to meet in-person this year, we feel it is important to continue the tradition of recognizing these community volunteers.”

Typically, these recipients are honored at a luncheon, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year, celebrations will be virtual.

Honorees were judged on criteria that included their personal impact in the community, helping further the mission of a nonprofit organization and overcoming personal obstacles.

Judges included: Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County; Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, KPRC-TV; Shannon LaNier Anchor, CW39, Blogger, Daddy Duty 365; Francis Paige, Jr. Publisher, Houston Style Magazine; Edward Pollard, Houston City Council Member, District J; and Dr. Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University.

Ad

The recipients will be featured on this website, Twitter and Facebook through Feb. 28.